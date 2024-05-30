Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Ardmore Shipping has increased its dividend payment by an average of 184.4% per year over the last three years. Ardmore Shipping has a payout ratio of 43.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

ASC opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $917.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.46 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm's revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

