Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $15,992.75 in Stock

Posted by on May 30th, 2024

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,775 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $15,992.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Masaru Matsuda also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 4th, Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

ARQT stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,402. The firm has a market cap of $994.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 3,363,191 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,721,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,331,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $17,640,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.