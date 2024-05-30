Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $15,992.75 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,775 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $15,992.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Masaru Matsuda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

ARQT stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,402. The firm has a market cap of $994.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 3,363,191 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,721,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,331,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $17,640,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

