Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 150.8% from the April 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AIF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 72,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,190. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

In other news, Director Barry J. Cohen sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $119,018.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.