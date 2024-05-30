Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Up 35.7% in May

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.70. 2,116,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,681,000 after buying an additional 1,470,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,758,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,780,000 after purchasing an additional 411,299 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 11.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,723,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 272,221 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,566,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 296,523 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,443,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,750 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

