Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,793.33 ($35.67).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.37) to GBX 3,100 ($39.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.59) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,600 ($20.43) to GBX 3,000 ($38.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAL

Insider Buying and Selling

Anglo American Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.18), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($542,773.68). In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.18), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($542,773.68). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.40), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($343,257.22). 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,480 ($31.67) on Friday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,813 ($35.93). The company has a market capitalization of £30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,777.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,364.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,061.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.