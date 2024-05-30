Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) PT at $134.40

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $115.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

