Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Target Price at $88.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

TD stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

