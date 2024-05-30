Analysts Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target at $25.77

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

CarGurus Price Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $23.44 on Friday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $378,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,756,259.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $238,526.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,878 shares of company stock worth $1,551,590. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,382,000 after buying an additional 107,244 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CarGurus by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,076 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CarGurus by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,825,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 182,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CarGurus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

