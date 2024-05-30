Analysts Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $72.60

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

