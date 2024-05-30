Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Lifted by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 6.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Analog Devices worth $425,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $5.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,022. The company has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.03 and its 200 day moving average is $194.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.