Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the April 30th total of 134,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 2,044.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Ames National by 75.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ames National in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ames National by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Ames National Stock Down 0.1 %

ATLO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,625. Ames National has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

