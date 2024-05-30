American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $223.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $234.00 to $223.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,603. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in American Tower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in American Tower by 102.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

