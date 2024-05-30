American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of –0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.0 million-$42.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.4 million.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 877,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $485.38 million, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Articles

