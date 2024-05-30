American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 83.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAL. TD Cowen cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.43. 44,195,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,103,648. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 1,739,977 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,590,000 after buying an additional 199,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

