Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Amedisys accounts for about 1.6% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Olympiad Research LP owned 0.06% of Amedisys worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $302,724,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,271,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,830,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 239.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 807,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 269.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,426,000 after purchasing an additional 620,386 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,032,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.71. 58,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $97.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.