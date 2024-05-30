AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $147.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.55.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

