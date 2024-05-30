Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALVOF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 7,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 32.84%.

Alvopetro Energy Cuts Dividend

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alvopetro Energy’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

