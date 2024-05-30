Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2187 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Altrius Global Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NASDAQ DIVD traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.47. 270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.96.

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

