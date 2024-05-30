Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Up 8.7%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 242,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 63,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Altiplano Metals Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$19.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.
About Altiplano Metals
Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altiplano Metals
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.