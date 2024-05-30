Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 40,207 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,207 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $49,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $79,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,859,000 after buying an additional 409,810 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 946,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,527,000 after buying an additional 380,383 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 42.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after acquiring an additional 349,561 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 37.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 826,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,460,000 after acquiring an additional 226,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,873. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $147.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,471 shares of company stock worth $969,078 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

