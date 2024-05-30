Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $67.62 Million Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,556 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.42% of Reliance worth $67,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reliance by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 31,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $6,803,750 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Reliance stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

