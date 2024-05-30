Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 2,088,356 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,867,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088,356 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of Energy Transfer worth $53,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 655,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,171,444. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

