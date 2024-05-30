Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Down 88.6% in May

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the April 30th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Air New Zealand Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF remained flat at $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. Air New Zealand has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

