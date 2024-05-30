Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Down 88.6% in May

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the April 30th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Air New Zealand Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF remained flat at $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. Air New Zealand has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.51.
About Air New Zealand
