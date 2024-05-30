Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

