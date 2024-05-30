Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,524 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,240 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $43,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,782 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $1,318,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE AEM traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,363. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

