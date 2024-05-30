Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $163.00 to $151.00. The stock had previously closed at $145.48, but opened at $125.30. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agilent Technologies shares last traded at $129.60, with a volume of 834,170 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 246.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after purchasing an additional 149,159 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 259.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 86,355 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

