Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $126.00 at Evercore ISI

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

A has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on A

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $11.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.76. 1,814,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,557. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.13 and a 200 day moving average of $137.02. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.