AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.24

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 1992387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.25 ($0.30).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($51.09) price objective on shares of AFC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a market cap of £179.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,162.50 and a beta of 2.42.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

