Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Down 69.6% in May

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of ANNSF stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $191.52. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.83. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $200.09.
