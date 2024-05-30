aelf Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $379.13 million and $10.56 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000899 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000537 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,575,775 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

