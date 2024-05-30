Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

Shares of AVIFY remained flat at $6.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

