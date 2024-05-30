Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance
Shares of AVIFY remained flat at $6.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $6.59.
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
