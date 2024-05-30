Adriatic Metals’ (ADT1) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.32) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Adriatic Metals Trading Down 1.8 %

LON ADT1 opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 23.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 221.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.05. The company has a market capitalization of £662.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,706.25 and a beta of 1.18. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.24).

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

About Adriatic Metals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.