Adriatic Metals’ (ADT1) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.32) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Adriatic Metals Trading Down 1.8 %
LON ADT1 opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 23.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 221.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.05. The company has a market capitalization of £662.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,706.25 and a beta of 1.18. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.24).
About Adriatic Metals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adriatic Metals
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.