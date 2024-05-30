Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2253 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ackermans & Van Haaren’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Ackermans & Van Haaren Price Performance
Shares of AVHNY stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. Ackermans & Van Haaren has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $17.00.
Ackermans & Van Haaren Company Profile
