Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2253 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ackermans & Van Haaren’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Ackermans & Van Haaren Price Performance

Shares of AVHNY stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. Ackermans & Van Haaren has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Ackermans & Van Haaren Company Profile

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV engages in marine engineering and contracting, private banking, real estate and senior care, and energy and resources businesses worldwide. The Marine Engineering & Contracting segment engages in the marine construction activities, including dredging and civil works on water, as well as offshore activities in the areas of renewable energy, oil and gas, soil and sludge remediation, and aggregate and mineral extraction; real estate development, multitechnics, and construction and renovation activities; and development of port projects and related industrial zones, as well as offshore wind farms.

