Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $285.55

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $285.55 and last traded at $286.50, with a volume of 911010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.24.

Accenture Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $192.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 52.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,638,000 after acquiring an additional 76,943 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Accenture by 428.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 15,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Finally, Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $951,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

