Abigail C. Lee Sells 5,243 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $42,206.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,986 shares in the company, valued at $676,087.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of RMAX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,693. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $20.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 50.09%. The company had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.14 million. Analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,037,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,642,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 94,758 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 334,290 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at about $5,792,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 107.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 291,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 151,036 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

