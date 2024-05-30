Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $177.22 and last traded at $178.43. 1,471,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,617,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.14.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $381,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,645.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.