Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 417.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

ABEO opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 8,600 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 188,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,446.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 188,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,446.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leila Alland acquired 11,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $51,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,256.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,758 shares of company stock worth $154,047. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $91,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 121,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $648,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

