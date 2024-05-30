ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.70

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.70 and last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 109723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

ABB Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.29). ABB had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

