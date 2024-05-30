77,336 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,414,000 after buying an additional 2,852,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after buying an additional 1,017,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,972,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,981,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

