42-coin (42) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.75

42-coin (42) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $49,435.91 or 0.72110787 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. 42-coin has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $14.75 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00123412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008700 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

