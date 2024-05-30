41,112 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WorthPointe LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,122,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,093,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,259,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,513,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 915,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,435,000 after purchasing an additional 126,036 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $162.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,541. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

