36,565 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.7 %

BRX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

