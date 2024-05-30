20,882 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 433,874 shares during the period. Wind River Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 789,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,599,000 after purchasing an additional 271,720 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,681.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 245,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 550,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after acquiring an additional 224,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $110.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $112.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.