1,878 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,387,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,381,000 after buying an additional 360,688 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 367,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,067,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.16. 1,312,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,942,287. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.