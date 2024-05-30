17,049 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QRVO traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.19. 254,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,116. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $121.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -131.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,093 shares of company stock worth $3,349,958 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

