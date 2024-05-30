1,651 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,651 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 51,357.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of TGT traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.32. 1,351,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.
Insider Activity at Target
In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
