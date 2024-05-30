12,169 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $177.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,914,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,791,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

