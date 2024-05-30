11,139 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Bought by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,764,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

VSGX traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 40,276 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

