ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

ZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

