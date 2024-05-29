Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,700 shares, an increase of 292.5% from the April 30th total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentek

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zentek stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Zentek worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Zentek Stock Up 0.4 %

ZTEK stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 2,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,428. Zentek has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

